Top 7 BlackBerry Z10 Cases

Loyal BlackBerry fans, eager for the comeback and already proud owners of the new Z10, be sure to protect your investment. Although there certainly aren't as many Z10 cases on the market as there are for more popular models such as Apple's iPhone 5 or Samsung's Galaxy S III, BlackBerry users definitely have some nice options. From heavy-duty cases that protect against any disaster to bright-colored cases to cases made from natural materials, here are our favorite picks for BlackBerry Z10 cases.

Case-Mate Crafted Woods Collection ($80)

Case-Mate's Crafted Woods Collection was inspired by vintage automotive interiors, and blends natural materials with typical case hardware such as polished brushed aluminum. The genuine exotic hardwoods is most likely the reason for its steeper price tag, but don't think it's all looks: The case has a two-piece construction that protects both sides of your Z10. Available in Rosewood and Zebrawood.

Want It? Buy It

Incipio Feather Shine ($29.99)

Incipio's Feather case's name emulates its purpose: to be light and thin as a feather to maintain your iPhone 5's sleek profile. With a radio-transparent brushed aluminum finish, the Feather Shine features a rigid polycarbonate frame that provides access to all ports and controls. The case snaps on easily, and comes with a clear screen protector and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Available in Silver and Black.

Want It? Buy It

Otterbox Defender Series ($49.95)

Otterbox's classic Defender Series, a line that's long been the top choice for the most clumsy users who want to protect their device, is available for the BlackBerry Z10. Practically indestructible, this case has a two-layer polycarbonate inner shell, a built-in screen protector and an outer silicone slipcover, so it's bump-, drop- and shock-proof. Silicone plug covers even protect the Z10's ports and controls. Available in Black.

Want It? Buy It

Poetic Atmosphere Case ($24.95)

This eye-popping case features two layers: The first is a transparent polycarbonate shell encasing your phone, and the top is a flexible TPU skin. Providing access to all ports and controls, you can protect your Z10 with this case without ever having to remove it. Available in Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple, Gray and White.

Want It? Buy It

Mobi Products Soft Shell Case ($19.95)

This anti-slip case ensures it'll never fall out of your hands or off a smooth surface. The Soft Shell Case is made of thermoplastic polyurethane, and has an anti-dust coating. With cutouts for all ports, you can access all your Z10's controls without removing the case. Available in Black, Smoke and Pink.

Want It? Buy It

Ballistic Shell Gel SG Series Case ($34.99)

Equipped with three layers of protection, Ballistic's Shell Gel SG Series Case has an outer layer made of soft TPU for shock absorption, a tough impact resistant polycarbonate layer and a soft silicone inner layer. This inner layer features Ballistic Corners, which gives your Z10 extra shock absorption. Available in Black/Black and Charcoal/White.

Want It? Buy It

Case-Mate Black Signature Flip ($50)

For those who need a little extra protection for their BlackBerry Z10, especially those who tend to always have a broken screen, Case-Mate's Black Signature Flip is a good choice. The case adds a protective front screen cover that users can flip up to cover or uncover their phone's front. Made from genuine leather with a microfiber lining, this case is sleek and luxurious.

Want It? Buy It