Top 10 Gadgets for Your Geeked-Out Dorm Room

The quintessential college dorm room is relatively small with blah cinder block walls and a pair of twin beds. And since this spartan space is going to be your home for the next year (or more), you may as well make it as comfortable as possible. If you're a tech nerd, that means geeking out your new living quarters with some of the latest and greatest gadgets around. From super powered gaming laptops to TV's that you can control with your smartphone, we searched high and low for the tech that will make your hallmates jealous. Just remember to leave your room on occasion.

Alienware 18 ($4,399)

Any properly teched-out dorm room is going to need a super-powered PC, and the Alienware 18 fits that description perfectly. This 18-inch gaming rig sports a gorgeous 1080p display, powerful 2.8-GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and both a 512GB SSD and 750GB hard drive. We also love the customizable lighting. But thepièce de résistanceis the system's dual Nvidia GTX 780M graphics cards, each of which pack 4GB of video RAM. With that kind of firepower, you'll be a gaming god among mere mortals. And, of course, it will run Microsoft Office.

Sony PlayStation 4 ($399)

It may not hit stores until November, but Sony's PlayStation 4 will almost certainly be the must-have gadget for every college dorm room. The octa-core processor and next-generation AMD graphics will deliver silky smooth performance on such exclusive games as "Drive Club" and "Killzone: Shadow Fall." You'll also have access to NetFlix, Redbox Instant by Verizon, Flixster, Crackle, Sony Music Unlimited and Sony Video Unlimited. Best of all, the PS4 will support used games and won't force you to connect to the Internet once every day like the $100 more expensive Xbox One.

Sennheiser Momentum Headphones ($349)

Dorm rooms can be loud, hectic places, especially if you have more than one roommate. To drown out the racket, pick up a pair of Sennheiser's Momentum Headphones. Available for $349, this headset packs a sonic punch and features an in-line remote for controlling your music and answering phone calls, though the remote will only work with iOS devices.

Braven BRV-1 Rugged Speaker ($179)

If you want to rock out but don't want to worry about clumsy partygoers, check out the Braven BRV-1. This rugged portable speaker not only pumps out quality audio, but can also take a serious beating thanks to its sturdy design. The IPX5 water resistance rating ensures the Braven can stand up to the occasional water (or maybe beer) spill, too. The BR-V1 can even charge your phone.

Roku 3 ($99.99)

If you're college doesn't provide cable TV--or you don't feel like paying for it--the Roku 3 is the ticket. This pint-sized media streaming device offers access to content from Netflix, Vudu, Amazon, Hulu Plus and HBO Go. Sports junkies can get their fill from live streaming sporting events via MLB.TV Premium, MLS, UFC, NBA Game Time and NHL GameCenter Live. Plus, a remote control with headphone jack means you can watch your favorite shows without waking up your roommates.

Samsung 32-inch F5500 Smart TV ($449)

Go flat and stay connected with Samsung's 32-inch F5500 Smart TV. This super thin set features Samsung's Smart TV app, which lets you access the Web and download apps like Netflix, Hulu Plus and Pandora. You can also wirelessly stream content to your compatible smartphone and check Facebook updates on the big screen.

Satechi Touch USB LED Lamp ($24.99)

The Satechi Touch USB LED Lamp lets you make use of all of those empty ... er soda bottles laying around your dorm room. Users simply stick the Satechi into the top of a bottle or vase, plug it into an available USB 2.0 or 3.0 port, and you're set. Tapping the top of the Satechi lamp turns it on and off. And because it fits into most bottles, you can quickly switch out bottles to give your room a different look anytime you want.

Anker Uspeed USB 3.0 7-Port Hub ($34.99)

With some many pieces of technology floating around your dorm room, chances are you're going to need a few USB ports. That's where the Anker Uspeed USB 3.0 7-port Hub comes in. The hub gives users seven additional USB 3.0 ports, meaning you can charge your smartphone, portable speaker and other USB-powered devices without having to use your roommate's outlet.

NEC 24-inch MultiSync EA244WMi Monitor ($379)

If you don't have enough room for a 32-inch TV but still want an HD display, pick up NEC's 24-inch MultiSync EA244WMi desktop monitor. Sporting a 1920 x 1200 IPS screen, the NEC features a 16:10 aspect ratio and 5-millisecond response time. Available HDMI, VGA DisplayPort and DVI-D ports mean you can connect almost any media device to the monitor, turning your tiny dorm room into a media lover's paradise.

Want to have the best dorm room on campus? If you're of drinking age, you may want to pick up Kenmore's 4.9-cubic foot kegerator. With this bad boy, you'll be able to keep your beer cold and ready to serve at a moments notice.This cooler also has a reversible door and a flush back design to save space.

