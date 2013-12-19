New Tizen Devices to Debut Ahead of Mobile World Congress

Samsung could be getting closer to launching its mythical Tizen-based smartphone. An event is reportedly being held ahead of Mobile World Congress that promises to showcase new devices based on the emerging software.

The event will be aimed at providing “an exclusive sneak preview of the newest Tizen devices as well as an opportunity to learn about the major milestones that the Tizen project has hit since last year’s event.” The invitation was sent out by backers of the Tizen OS according to ITNews, although the publication doesn’t specify any further information.

Samsung and Intel’s interest and in the platform has put the Linux-based software in the spotlight in recent years, but we have yet to see any mainstream devices running on the OS. Samsung announced its first Tizen gadget, the NX300M camera, about one month ago. Yet rumors surrounding a Tizen-based phone have been swirling for months.

Earlier this year, in March, a Samsung executive told Bloomberg that the Galaxy handset maker planned to release a “high end” Tizen smartphone in August or September of this year, but the company launched no such product. Since then, reports have said that Samsung is delaying its Tizen phone until 2014.

Samsung’s interest in Tizen is said to be an effort to break away from the company’s dependence on Google. Samsung’s JK Shin told CNET in an interview that the OS is more than just a side project, but also a “simple alternative for Android.”