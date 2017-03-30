Take $200 off the 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro

Apple's new line of MacBook Pros are among the most expensive mainstream laptops on the market. Fortunately, Apple fans don't always have to pay full price for their machines.

Through March 31 at 7 p.m. (ET), B&H Photo Video is slashing the price of the 13.3-inch 2016 MacBook Pro down to $1,299. That's $200 off and the best price you'll find on this excellent ultraportable.

This model doesn't include Apple's new Touch Bar, but there's still a lot to like about the current 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. For starters, it's 67 percent brighter, smaller, and faster than its predecessor. It also has a new touchpad that's 46 percent larger than the previous laptop's.

The downside is that the new model is based on Intel's older Skylake CPU, whereas many of its Windows-based competitors are running Kaby Lake CPUs. Apple also ditched the MacBook Pro's plethora of useful ports and opted for just two Thuderbolt 3 ports on the new machine.

Still, in spite of those small drawbacks the 13.3-inch 2016 MacBook Pro is an amazing notebook that we strongly recommend — especially at $200 off.

If you have the budget to spare, B&H Photo Video also offers the 13.3-inch 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and an upgraded 512GB SSD for $1,799. That's also $200 under the Apple Store's price.