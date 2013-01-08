T-Mobile Announces Nationwide HD Voice, 200M LTE Users by 2013

T-Mobile is keeping the news coming here at CES 2013. Shortly after revealing that the company will begin offering no-contract unlimited 4G for $70 a month, T-Mobile's CEO John Legere helped announce that the carrier now offers HD Voice across its network nationwide.

The carrier also let out that it will be spending $4 billion to improve its 4G network and add the 1900 MHz frequency to its portfolio, which will enable the carrier to finally get its hands on Apple's iPhone. On top of that, the carrier says it's making a concerted effort to push its soon-to-launch LTE network to millions of users by the end of 2013.



With HD Voice, T-Mobile users will enjoy improved voice quality and reduced background noise anywhere in the U.S. The one caveat is that both users must have HD Voice-enabled devices. On T-Mobile's network, that includes the HTC One S, Nokia Astound and Samsung Galaxy S III.

As for the 4G network improvements, T-Mobile says it will be increasing signal strength and offer better coverage, in addition to the aforementioned additional 1900MHz frequency. T-Mobile isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to 4G LTE either. By mid-2013, the carrier says that 100 million customers will have access to its soon-to-launch 4G LTE network, with 200 million getting the network by the end of the year.