T-Mobile Adds Windows Phone 8 to its Lineup with the Nokia Lumia 810

T-Mobile is getting in on the Windows Phone 8 action with the announcement that it will begin offering the Nokia Lumia 810 in the coming weeks. Exclusive to T-Mobile, the Lumia 810 is a variation of the Lumia 820 capable of running on T-Mobile's 4G HSPA+ network.

The Lumia 810 features a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 WVGA display, 1.5-GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board storage. Users will also get an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.2-megapixel Skype certified HD front-facing shooter.

While T-Mobile says the 810 will include wireless charging, the company didn't say if its device will also include an NFC chip like the 820. Of course, T-Mobile did mention that it will be offering interchangeable shells for the 810 in both cyan and black.

Pricing for the Lumia 810 hasn't been announced, but as a mid-range phone, expect it to sell for around $99.99.