Sony SmartWatch 2 Coming in September with NFC, Waterproof Design

Sony wasn't joking when it teased a new smart watch last week. The company has confirmed the September arrival of the water-resistant SmartWatch 2, which will feature NFC connectivity for easy pairing with phones and an Android-like user interface. The sunlight readable display will be 1.6 inches with a 220 x 176-pixel resolution, which is slightly larger than the previous generation SmartWatch model's 1.42-inch screen.

The SmartWatch 2 will work in conjunction with Android phones, and Sony claims the device will support more dedicated apps than any other smart watch on the market. On our 3-star review of the original Sony SmartWatch, we knocked Sony for not offering enough apps so we're excited to see what this puppy can do. There's no word yet on price, but the previous generation cost $149.

Sony's new watch has a host of features, including being able to answer calls, take photos remotely, set your alarm, control presentations, check a map, read previously downloaded emails, track your fitness activity and adjust music volume. Like most good watches on the market, it can also tell time and is dust and water resistant. Possibly most impressive, Sony says the SmartWatch 2 will offer the longest battery life of any other similar device on the market.

According to Stefan Persson, head of companion products at Sony Mobile, Sony has an advantage over such possible competitors as Apple and Samsung because of its experience in the smart watch market. "We are already launching a 3rd generation device with all the insight gained from over half a million customers combined," Persson said in a press release. The company also claims that demand is only due to rise for smart watches, with 41 million predicted to be sold by 2016.

The fashion conscious out there will be happy to note that the 24mm wristband can be personalized, with new watch strap options coming from Sony. The standard wristband for the aluminum face is stainless steel. We hope to go hands-on soon with the SmartWatch 2, so stay tuned for our impressions.