First Smartwatch With Qualcomm’s Mirasol Display Appears in China

Qualcomm’s Toq smartwatch doesn’t hit stores until Dec. 2, but its technology is already appearing in other watches. The Appscomm Fashioncomm A1 watch is the first to feature Qualcomm’s new Mirasol display that is said to boast easy readability in sunlight and energy efficiency.

The chipmaker initially debuted its Mirasol panel when it unveiled the Toq smartwatch in September. The 1.55-inch MEMS Mirasol is a reflective display similar to E Ink panels, but is also capable of showing vibrant colors and refreshing quickly enough to playback video.

The Appscomm Fashioncomm differs from the Toq and some other smartwatches in that it comes with its own GSM chipset, which means you can make and receive phone calls directly from your wrist. Most other smartwatches simply forward calls and notifications from the smartphone its tethered to. The Neptune Pine and Goophone are among the few other watches that come with their own cellular radios.

Appscomm’s watchphone also comes with its own integrated camera similar to the Samsung Galaxy Gear, according to Engadget. Other specs include Bluetooth connectivity and a 450 mAh battery that’s rated for up to 190 hours of standby time. The Appscomm Fashioncomm A1 is only available in China for the equivalent of $213. There’s no telling whether or not it will hit the U.S., but it hints that we could see Mirasol on more wrist-worn gadgets soon enough.

via Engadget