How to Set Up Continue on PC in Windows 10

Much like Apple’s “Continuity” feature, Microsoft’s Fall Creators update for Windows 10 brings with it the ability to start reading something on one device, and continue on another.

It takes a little bit of setup on both your PC and mobile device, but once it’s installed and ready to go you can instantly switch between devices without the annoying go-between of cloud-based sharing on OneNote, text messages, or emailing yourself the link.

On your PC

Right-click the start button and select Settings.

Click Phone.

Click Add a phone.

Select your country code in the dropdown to the left and add your phone number to the middle section.

Click Send.



On your phone

Open the text message and tap the link.

Click Install when prompted to download Microsoft Edge.

Tap Open.

Sign in to your Microsoft account.



Using the feature from a mobile device