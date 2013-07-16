Save Pandas With Accessory Power's Cute GOgroove Portable Speakers

These adorable portable speakers might make you think, "Man, I wish I could save a real panda with the money I'm spending on this." Fret not, Accessory Power will help you do both. Starting July 1st, the American electronics manufacturer will be hosting a 4-month campaign where part of the profits from their GOgroove Groove Pal Panda and Junior Panda portable speakers will be donated to Pandas International. Your purchase of a $16.99 portable speaker in the shape of a panda could help save one.

The non-profit Pandas International provides funds and raises awareness for the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, and also supplies them with medical equipment and food for the pandas. This isn't Accessory Power's first collaboration with Pandas International. They've previously donated 5 percent of net profits from the sale of Panda Pal to Pandas International's Bamboo Project, a drive to replant bamboo in the wake of the 2008 earthquake in the Sichuan province of China.

According to Accessory Power's website, these speakers not only look cute, but sound amazing. Each speaker features a passive subwoofer, 3.5mm audio input cable and a glowing LED base. The larger Groove Pal Panda comes with a 6-hour rechargeable lithium battery, stereo 40mm drivers and a retractable 3.5mm audio cable, while the slightly smaller Junior Panda draws its power from a USB connection or three AAA batteries for up to 12 hours of portable audio playback.

Other than the Panda, the GOgroove portable speakers also come in Owl, Tiger, Koala and Polar Bear, but only profits from the Panda version of the speakers will go toward the donation to Pandas International. And while Accessory Power doesn't yet donate to charities aimed at protecting those other animals, the company does mention in its press release that the Groove Pal and Groove Pal junior lines "were inspired as a way to support organizations that assist with the safety and longevity of endangered and highly threatened animals."