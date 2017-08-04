Best Buy’s 1-Day Sale Is Like Prime Day in August

Missed last month's Prime Day sale? Best Buy is celebrating a Prime Day of its own and discounting Amazon's entire family of tablets and Kindle e-readers by as much as $40.

Buy on Best Buy

The big-box retailer has price matched every Prime Day deal from the $29 Fire 7 to the $89 Kindle Paperwhite. It's an unprecedented event and once again rings in some of the best tablet prices we've seen all year.

Below we've highlighted all of the top tablet and Kindle deals:

In addition to the devices, Best Buy is also slashing the price of select Amazon Kid-Proof cases and its own line of Insignia Fire cases with prices starting at $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.

Best Buy's sale ends Saturday, August 5 at 12:59am ET.