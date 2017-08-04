Best Buy’s 1-Day Sale Is Like Prime Day in August

Missed last month's Prime Day sale? Best Buy is celebrating a Prime Day of its own and discounting Amazon's entire family of tablets and Kindle e-readers by as much as $40.
The big-box retailer has price matched every Prime Day deal from the $29 Fire 7 to the $89 Kindle Paperwhite. It's an unprecedented event and once again rings in some of the best tablet prices we've seen all year.
Below we've highlighted all of the top tablet and Kindle deals:
- Fire 7 for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 8 for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 ($40 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 ($30 off)
In addition to the devices, Best Buy is also slashing the price of select Amazon Kid-Proof cases and its own line of Insignia Fire cases with prices starting at $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.
Best Buy's sale ends Saturday, August 5 at 12:59am ET.
- Best Laptop Deals of Today
- The Best Amazon Fire Tablets of 2017
- Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save 25 Percent on ThinkPads