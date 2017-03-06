Save Up to $45 on Kindle E-Readers and Bundles

Amazon didn't invent the e-reader, but these days it practically owns the market. So naturally we get a little weak in the knees when the Seattle-based giant discounts its entire lineup of e-readers.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your old model or buy your first, Amazon takes $20 off all of its Kindle readers. That includes popular and rarely discounted e-readers like the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Voyage. Amazon is also discounting select Kindle bundles by as much as $45. Below we've listed the deals:

Kindle e-Reader for $59.99: Amazon has offered budget e-readers for years, and although the current Kindle is the company's most basic e-reader, it's still a solid bargain. It features a 6-inch display and 167 ppi resolution. At its new low of $59.99, it's a must for bookworms on a budget.

The Paperwhite is Amazon's mid-tier e-reader offering a new backlight for nighttime reading and an improved user interface. It features a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution and four built-in LED lights. Kindle Voyage for $179.99: Normally priced at $200, the Voyage is one of Amazon's top-of-the-line e-readers. It's made of a single piece of magnesium and features a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution, six built-in LED lights, and an adaptive light sensor.

Kindle Bundles

Kindle for Kids Bundle for $79.99 ($20 off): This bundle includes the Kindle for Kids tablet (without a sponsored screen saver) and a free cover. The tablet is covered by a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it no questions asked.

All deals are valid through March 11.