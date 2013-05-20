New Samsung Display Beats Retina MacBook and Chromebook Pixel

Samsung is preparing to showcase what could be the sharpest display to ever debut on a 13-inch notebook. At this year’s Display Week 2013, the Korea-based manufacturer will flaunt a 13.3-inch notebook display with a 3200 x 1800 pixel resolution and 276 pixels per inch. This beats Apple’s 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro by a decent margin, which comes with a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 227 ppi. It also outshines Google’s 2560 x 1700- resolution Chromebook Pixel, which comes with a 12-inch display packing 239 ppi.

Not only will Samsung’s new notebook display cram more information into a 13-inch LCD screen than its competitors, but it will also increase power savings by 30 percent, the company said in a statement.

Notebook panels aren’t the only displays we can expect to see during Display Week 2013. The company will also show off a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution touch screen for tablets and an 85-inch LCD panel for TVs that enables local-dimming control. This means that color will render more vividly on the 85-inch screen with higher contrast and “80 percent brightness uniformity.”

A recently published Samsung patent also detailed plans for a TV with a flexible display that can be adjusted to fit your preferred viewing angle, although we’re not likely to see any of this bendable tech anytime soon. However, those attending the Vancouver-based event this week will get a sneak peak at Samsung’s new Diamond Pixel technology, which places more green pixels than red and blue pixels in its AMOLED displays based on the idea that “the human retina reacts more to green than other colors.”

via Businesswire