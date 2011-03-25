Video: Samsung Series 9 Boots Faster Than MacBook Air

The Samsung Series 9 ultrathin ultraportable just landed in our labs and we're busy testing it right now. One of the first things we did was look at how fast it boots, compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air. The result? The Series 9 takes 24 seconds to boot (20 seconds until the desktop shows and another 4 to load tray apps) and the 13-inch MacBook Air takes 27 seconds. Check the video below to see for yourself. But boot time isn't everything.

Update: Also, check out our full review of the Samsung Series 9 (13-inch).

It's worth noting that the MacBook Air booted in 15 seconds when we first tested it. It's no longer at the fresh install stage now whereas the Series 9 is almost right out of the box.

We also tested wake from sleep and shut down speeds. The Air bested the Series 9 there, though Samsung's notebook was still fast.

The Air woke in 3 seconds. The Series 9 took 6 seconds.

Once again, the Air is speedier: 3 seconds. The Series 9 took 9 seconds.

6 and 9 seconds is still very speedy, though it definitely feels longer sitting right next to the Air. We've still got plenty of tests to run before we're ready to post our review, but so far the results look promising. What do you want to know about the Series 9? What other comparisons would you like to see?