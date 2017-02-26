Samsung Galaxy Book: Slick Smartphone Features in a Sleek Detachable Body

With Samsung's renewed focus on the PC market, it was time to get back to basics with a 2-in-1 device. So to hammer that point home, Samsung created the Galaxy Book which looks to put some of the best features from its flagship smartphone line into a sleek detachable body.

The Galaxy Book will come in two sizes: a 10.6-inch model with a more modest Intel Core m3 processor, and a 12-inch version that boasts a speedier Intel Core i5 U-series CPU to go with its bright Full HD screen featuring support for HDR.

MORE: The Best Laptops for Business and Productivity

Both Galaxy Book models will run full Windows 10 and will come with an enhanced version of Samsung's S Pen; an accessory traditionally paired with Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. While the Galaxy Book doesn't have a little slot to store the pen like its mobile brethren, you do get more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, the ability to write memos and annotate PDFs, and even a few exclusive brush controls for use in Adobe Photoshop.

The other part of the Galaxy Book's smartphone synergy comes in the form of Samsung's Flow software, which lets you sync a Samsung phone up to the Galaxy Book. Once paired, you'll be able to see notifications from your phone pop up on the Galaxy Book; you also can respond to texts and emails and seamlessly share content between both devices.

My favorite thing about the Galaxy Book is how Samsung responded to feedback regarding the Galaxy Book's predecessor: the Galaxy TabPro S. The 12-inch Galaxy Book features two USB-C ports instead of the single option found on the TabPro S, so you'll never have to worry about unplugging an accessory to you can recharge your device. (There's just a lone USB-C port on the 10.6-inch model, though.)

Samsung also revamped the Galaxy Book's keyboard with backlit chiclet -keys and increased key travel, rather than the stiff, almost flush keyboard that came on the TabPro S. In fact, the keyboard offers three levels of backlighting for the 12-inch Galaxy Book.

I'm still not sure about the kickstand part of the Galaxy Book's folding keyboard cover. While Samsung has added a new Pogo pin connector to ensure you aren't sitting around waiting while the keyboard pairs with its detachable body, the setup doesn't feel all that sturdy even when it's on a table. That means trying to use it on your lap is even more difficult than something like a Surface Pro, which was already pretty fiddly.

Rounding out the list of features is fast-charging similar to what you'd get on a Galaxy phone, expandable storage via a microSD card slot and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

While we're still waiting on official pricing and release dates, the Galaxy Book looks like it could be a big improvement to Samsung's mobile productivity portfolio.