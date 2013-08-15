Nokia Lumia 825 Could be First Windows Phone Quad-Core Phablet

We’ve heard whispers of Nokia’s plans to step into the phablet territory, but a new leak has detailed the potential specifications for what could be the first Windows Phone 8 quad-core device. If legitimate, the purported 5.2-inch Nokia Lumia 825 would also be the largest handset to join the Windows Phone 8 lineup yet. Although the device is expected to be the first quad-core Windows Phone, its internal components may fall into the midrange category.

According to KnowYourMobile, which claims to have found the leak on a Chinese website, the alleged Nokia Lumia 825 would come with Qualcomm’s 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 CPU and an Adreno 305 GPU. Its roomy display is expected to come with a 720 x 1280-pixel resolution.

There’s no information on when this alleged device would launch, but if the rumors hold up it’s likely to debut in conjunction with Microsoft’s upcoming Windows Phone 8 GDR3 update. This update is expected to bring support for quad-core processors and 1080p displays, although there’s no word on when it will roll out.

Adding a phablet to the Windows Phone 8 roster could give both Microsoft and Nokia an edge on a market largely dominated by Android and iOS. Phablet devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note line have seen significant success following its debut in 2011, and since then other manufacturers have attempted to follow suit. HTC is also rumored to introduce a phablet version of its flagship HTC One dubbed the HTC One Max.