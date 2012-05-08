Nokia Launches Augmented Reality 'City Lens' App for Lumia Windows Phones (Hands-on Video)

It may be taking a while for augmented reality apps to catch on among the mainstream populace, but Nokia is evidently undeterred by this fact. Today at CTIA Wireless 2012, the company launched a beta version of City Lens, a new augmented reality browser app for its range of Lumia Windows Phones.

If you've ever dabbled in other augmented reality applications, the way City Lens works won't seem foreign to you at all. The app uses the camera on the Nokia Lumia phone to show you local restaurants, hotels, landmarks, entertainment hotspots and shopping centers overlaid on top of a live image, with markers dynamically changing as you sweep your phone around. If there are multiple points of interest in one spot, you'll see a cluster marker instead, which branches out to individual indicators when you tap through. Pick a point of interest and you'll see a brief description along with reviews of the place. Of course, City Lens also carries the slick patina of Windows Phone Metro, which means that using the app was mostly an enjoyable and fluid experience, the few bugs aside.

If these details have gotten you sufficiently interested in tinkering with City Lens, you can grab the app now on Nokia's beta labs site.