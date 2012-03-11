Nike To Open FuelBand API to Developers at SXSW Hackathon

We've always contended that fitness gadgets are blowing up in popularity, and now Nike is reaffirming this by taking a step that moves the trend forward. According to a report by The Next Web, the company is all set to open up its FuelBand API to developers at the impending SXSW Managers Hack event.

The FuelBand is Nike's entrant into the fitness bracelet space—of which, most notably, Jawbone and Fitbit are pretty well-known. Nike has said that with their unveiling of the API, developers will finally be able to incorporate music with the Nike+ Fuelband. Since the eight-hour hackathon during which the announcement is expected to take place involves reps from Spotify, Pandora and SoundHound, it's fitting that the company releases their first-ever API to developers then.

The music hackathon starts on Sunday, March 11, from 2 PM to 10 PM, and will be live streamed by R to Z Studios, Randi Zuckerberg's new social media company. Backplane, the startup behind the event, will also be beaming the goings-on from Austin onto Times Square's NASDAQ screens in New York City.

via The Next Web and TechCrunch