2018 Surface Rumor Roundup: What to Expect from Surface Pro, Laptop

Editor's Note: Microsoft officially unveiled its new Surface lineup at its Oct. 2 event. Check out our hands-on impressions of the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones.

Microsoft's Surface line keeps growing and growing, but some of its products have grown a little stale and are in need of a refresh.

Fortunately for us, we now know exactly when to expect its latest updates, as Microsoft is hosting an Oct. 2 event where we expect to see new hardware.

We'll be at the Microsoft event to get our eyes and hands on everything the company reveals, which should include a look at the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. But why wait? Here's everything we know about Microsoft's next Surface devices.

Latest News and Rumors (October 2018)

According to a new report, the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro could both launch without USB-C ports. This would be a big surprise, given the Surface Go's adoption of USB-C earlier this year.

Microsoft has seemingly confirmed the Surface Laptop's new black color scheme in an event invite that was sent out early and since removed, according to The Verge.

What's up with the Surface Pro?

We hope to see a Surface Pro (ostensibly called the Surface Pro 5) in the near future that will finally gain USB Type-C ports, as both the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go (the cheapest Surface) offer USB Type-C ports. Unfortunately, it may not arrive this year, as the only thing we expect from the 2018 refresh will be Intel's 8th-generation Core processors.

A late September report from Germany's WinFuture seems to confirm this, as the site claims that both the new Surface Pro and Laptop will launch without USB-C.

We've also seen reports of a Surface Pen with a retractable tip, based on a Microsoft patent. Just don't put too much faith in this coming, as patents are never worth betting on.

This new Surface Pro, though, will look awfully similar to existing models, according to Mary Jo Foley, who's reported that the Surface Pro 6 (code name Carmel) will feature a heavy redesign and come out in the middle of 2019.

Anything for the Surface Laptop?

Aside from expected 8th Gen Intel CPU updates, we also expect to see the Surface Laptop (and Surface Pro) to be available in a new color option: black. This news comes from Thurrott, which suggests that the Microsoft logo will be in a chrome design, for added contrast.

According to WinFuture, the new Surface Laptop will start with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Again, we're not expecting USB-C for this refresh.

Remember the Surface Studio?

The Surface Studio, Microsoft's nimble, adjustable desktop PC for creative professionals hasn't seen an update since its October 2016 launch. According to a Federal Communications Commission filing, Microsoft's working on a Surface Dial with a transparent center, so you can see the screen underneath the accessory.

Of course, we also expect the new Surface Studio to get 8th Gen Intel CPUs and a Type-C port or two.

And that new Surface Go?

Even though Microsoft just unveiled the cheapest member of the Surface family, we may get some news on the just-launched Surface Go. While the company has already revealed the Surface Go For Business, a variant of their budget Surface with LTE capability, this version is not for sale… yet.

When I asked a Microsoft support agent for information about this device, they noted it will be "will be available later this year." And since Microsoft would want such a device out in time for the holiday season, I'd say that this 10/2 event is a perfect opportunity for the Surface-maker to announce an on-sale date.

So, what about the Surface Book 3?

There are no rumors or leaks about Microsoft's next Surface Book, but if you look at its release schedule, that makes some sense. The original Surface Book debuted in 2015 and the second generation dropped in 2017.

In-between, in 2016, a Surface Book with Performance Base model dropped, featuring a new, upgraded keyboard dock, providing improved discrete graphics. So, there's a chance we could see a similar tweak to the Surface Book 2, but we don't expect anything major.