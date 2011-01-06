New magicJack Plus with Free Calling over 4G and Wi-Fi

VocalTec Communications, maker of the low-cost magicJack telephony device, will be demonstrating its new magicJack Plus at CES tonight.

A popular item since its launch in 2007—and the target of consumer criticism that helped bring its Better Business Bureau rating up to an "A-" from an "F"—, the magicJack is set to become even more appealing with the addition of some mobile-friendly features.

Like the original magicJack, the magicJack Plus can be plugged into your PC via a USB plug, but there's also the option to use it wirelessly with a Wi-Fi or 4G module. VocalTec has also added a processor and memory to its system-on-a-chip.

Expected to sell for $49.95, the magicJack Plus will come with one year of free local and long-distance calling along with the option to have your own phone number. In terms of voice quality, VocalTec claims this gadget outperforms not only cell phones but land lines.

In addition to the new device, VocalTec will be showing its magicJack Plus iPhone app.