Multicolored Pentax K-x DSLR On Some Sort Of Psychedelic Drug Trip

Whenever I take the Pentax K-x to press events it always gets me a bit of extra attention as someone always comments on the white housing. The majority of DSLRs being a boring black, different colors stand out. When I saw the other color choices available in Japan and the US -- including orange, bright blue, green, pink and purple -- I heartily approved. Just because a camera is intended for heavy-duty shooting doesn't mean it can't be fun and funky. But now I think Pentax has gone a step too far.

Behold the Tower Records Pentax Rainbow K-x in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink and purple. AND.

There are only 1,000 of these limited edition K-x models and will only be sold in Japan through the Tower Records website. Still, is all this really necessary? The robotic one was bad enough.

I'm still a fan of the camera itself, I just worry about what this portends...

Thanks CrunchGear