Microsoft Edge Can Cast Content in New Windows Insider Build

Windows Insider program members are gaining a more powerful, new version of Microsoft's Edge browser this week. The default web browser in Windows 10 is now able to cast video, picture and audio content to any Miracast and DLNA enabled device — such as Roku's sticks and boxes — on a network.

The new features are found in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 10576, which you can access by joining the Windows Insiders program, and setting your device to be on the Fast Ring update schedule. If users want to continue to use Cortana to send texts and receive missed call notifications, they will need to update their computer to this build.

Microsoft says it has fixed a handful of issues in this latest build, including a problem where the Xbox app would hog your memory. Build 10576 also includes solutions to problems involving "localization text UI in various languages."

If you use Edge to read PDFs, you'll also benefit from this new version of Windows 10, which allows users to ask questions of Cortana through a right-click menu.

There are some known bugs in this new build, one of which causes the volume of any audio playing on your PC to be reduced by 75 percent whenever notifications pop up from the Action Center. Further, the Messaging app in Windows 10 may temporarily remove all of the Skype messages and contacts, though Microsoft has posted a workaround for that concern in its blog post about the new preview build.