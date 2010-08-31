Make Your MacBook Better Than New

MacBooks, to borrow a phrase from another company, can “take a licking and keep on ticking.”

While a circa 2008 17-inch MacBook Pro still packs a respectable Intel Core 2 Duo processor and runs OS X Leopard without twitching a whisker, chances are your iTunes folder is monopolizing most of the hard drive and you’re seeing the spinning beach ball way too often. But there’s no reason to run out and drop a grand on a new Mac just yet. As you’ll see below, we spent just under $110 and a little bit of time to make our two-year-old MacBook purr like new.

Upgrade Your Mac