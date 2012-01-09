LG Unveils Google TVs, 84-inch Cinema 3D TV and 55-inch OLED; Announces LG Spectrum at CES 2012 Press Conference

LAS VEGAS — At their CES 2012 press conference this morning, LG took the wraps off several new products. First up is their new line of TVs, which feature 3D (naturally), and whose sizes range in 55, 60, 72 and 84-inch versions. To deliver a great visual experience, the enormous 84-inch 3D Cinema TV uses a 4K resolution. Additionally, a new split-screen feature lets gamers play in a dual-view multiplayer mode, where two people can sit down in front of the TV at the same time and have separate 3D views.

Aside from these 3D TVs, LG literally unveiled their stunning new 55-inch OLED TV, whipping off a black cloth draped over the set. Their theatrics did not go unadmired: At just 4mm thin and weighing 7.5 pounds, the purportedly thinnest, lightest, and largest display of this class of TVs was a beauty to behold.

As they promised they would, LG also announced their formal partnership with Google, showing off two models of Google TVs—the LMG860 and LMG620, set to be available commercially sometime in 2012. Additionally, the company disclosed they would use their own chipsets to support their Smart TVs, with quad-core ARM architecture as part of their guts (for both Smart TVs and Google TVs).

Another interesting feature the company demonstrated was the Magic Remote for their Smart TVs. It plays nice with voice recognition, and features Kinect-like gesture controls and new navigation options, which make use of a spin wheel and buttons. Users can simply point at their TV screens with the Remote to move onscreen cursors around the display. A button on the device lets them switch seamlessly from 2D to 3D, without skipping a beat.

On to the mobile side of things, LG unveiled the expected new smartphone, the LG Spectrum. Powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and sporting an bright 4.5-inch display, the device is the company's newest Android 4G LTE smartphone, which succeeds their old LG Revolution. It'll run Android 2.3 initially, but of course, the smartphone is upgradable to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. On its backside, users will find an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera that boasts the ability to record full 1080p HD video. The Spectrum will be offered on Verizon Wireless, another of LG's official partners, which didn't really come to us as a surprise.

We'll update our blog with hands-on impressions as soon as we get a tour of LG's booth here at CES, so stay tuned.