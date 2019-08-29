Lenovo’s Tab M7 and M8 Take on Amazon with Slim Bezels, Kids Mode

Lenovo just unveiled the second generation of its M7 and M8 Android tablets with Wi-Fi and LTE options.

The Lenovo Tab M7 starts at $89.99. The M8 starts at $109.99 (with HD) and $159.99 (FHD model). All models begin shipping this October.

Encased in a premium metal cover, these new additions to the Lenovo Tab line boast an impressive 83% panel-to-body ratio thanks to a new narrow bezel.

Tackling Amazon’s FreeTime kids operating system for tablets head on, Lenovo’s Kids Mode 3.0 will curate content for kids based on age and interests.

TÜV Rheinland certification ensures that the Lenovo tab offers true eye care protection. Loaded with new light and display technologies the new M tabs reduce harmful blue light. That means you’ll be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of video playback on the M8 and up to 10 hours of playback on the M7 eye-strain free.

