Leaked Image Shows Possible Nokia Lumia 1520

Nokia's line of Lumia phones is about to get bigger than ever--literally. Following weeks of speculation surrounding Nokia's possible 6-inch Nokia Lumia 1520, a new leaked image shows off what could be the final build of the device.

The leaked picture, courtesy of evleaks, showcases a 6-inch yellow Nokia phone running Microsoft Windows Phone 8. The image also reveals the phone's rear-facing camera lens, which is rumored to shoot at 20-MP.

Several other rumors have been circulating regarding the Nokia Lumia 1520, which has been codenamed "Bandit." A recently leaked screenshot suggests that the Lumia 1520 could boast a 1080p resolution with 50% more room for home screen apps, and several reports suggest that the device could pack a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone will allegedly support multiple carriers, with AT&T being the only one mentioned specifically.

Nokia has yet to make an official announcement regarding its potential first phablet. The Finnish phone maker is reportedly having a major press event on Sept. 26 and 27 in New York City, where it is likely to reveal both a new Lumia phone and its rumored "Sirius" tablet. Reports are pointing to a November release window for the possible Lumia 1520, though that won't become clear until the end of this month.