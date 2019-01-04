Killer Deal: Save Up to $96 On Kindle Unlimited

Amazon has the perfect deal for anyone looking to expand their reading library on the cheap. The online retailer is kicking off the new year with discounts on its Kindle Unlimited subscription service.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 40 percent off various Kindle Unlimited plans. This is the first time we're seeing discounts on multiple plans. The deals are as follows:

Kindle Unlimited puts more than 1 million books, the latest magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks at your fingertips. Best of all, you don't have to own an Amazon tablet to access this massive digital library. You can get access to Amazon's service on any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet with the free Kindle eReader app.

These eReader subscription offers are open to existing, pre-paid, or free-trial subscribers. You can cancel online at any time to avoid unwanted charges.

This deal ends on Jan. 11, so don't miss your chance to get one of the best ebook subscription services at a great price.