Apple iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c Battery Sizes Revealed by FCC

Apple promises that it’s new iPhone 5s will deliver more battery life than its predecessor, but hasn’t specified exactly how large its battery will be. However, a new FFC filing has revealed that the iPhone 5s has a 1,570 mAh (5.96 Whr, 3.8V) while the lower-end iPhone 5c features a 1,507 mAh battery (5.73 Whr, 3.8V).

Both battery capacities are slightly larger than that of the iPhone 5, which sports a 1,440 mAh battery, but are still considerably smaller than high-end Android devices on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S4, for example, features a 2,600 mAh battery while the HTC One’s battery capacity is 2,300 mAh.

The iPhone 5s’ battery is approximately 10 percent larger than the iPhone 5’s while the iPhone 5c’s is about 5 percent larger, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they fare during the LAPTOP Battery Test in our full review.

Apple’s new pair of iPhones will hit stores on Sept. 20 and the iPhone 5c is up for preorder starting Sept. 13. The iPhone 5c is essentially a low-cost version of the iPhone 5 that features a plastic casing available in various color options. It sports the same internal specification as the iPhone 5 but with a slightly larger battery. The iPhone 5s, comparatively, is the flagship successor to the iPhone 5, complete with a faster processor, improved camera and fingerprint sensor built into the home button for biometric security. The iPhone 5c starts at $99 for 16GB, while the iPhone 5s is priced at $199 for the same configuration.