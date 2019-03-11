Apple's 2019 iPad Could Keep These Two Key Features

Apple is working on a new version of its standard iPad. And unlike the new iPad Pro, this tablet could retain some key features from previous generations.

In a report on Sunday, Apple-tracking blog Macotakara cited sources that said Apple will unveil its new iPad sometime this month. That report, which was earlier cited by Forbes, added that the iPad will come with a headphone jack and instead of Face ID, opt for Touch ID.

Additionally, there's been some talk that Apple could boost the iPad's screen size from 9.7 inches to something a bit bigger. But the Macotakara sources are now saying that the iPad maker will instead opt for the same screen size and not do much to change the tablet's design.

MORE: iPad mini 5 Rumors: Release Date, Price and More

That stands in stark contrast to what Apple did with the iPad Pro last year. In that device, the company revamped its design to make the screen more prominent and ditch Touch ID. In its place, Apple delivered Face ID for verifying a person's identity. The company also opted to remove the headphone jack, requiring folks to go with a dongle or Bluetooth headphones instead.

The iPad, however, is the cheaper of the iPad models. And since including Face ID is likely costly, Apple might have decided to go with few changes in the entry-level iPad to keep its price tag around $300.

According to the report, Apple is planning to unveil its new iPad, iPad Mini, iPod, and AirPower at an event later this month. The company might also showcase its new television service at the show. Apple hasn't sent out invites yet, but most reports suggest the event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. on Mar. 25 or Mar. 26.