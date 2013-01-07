Ion Audio Rocks CES 2013 with Rocker Portable Speaker Line

Ion Audio knows how to get the party started. During CES Unveiled at CES 2013, we were drawn to the booth blasting Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." with the mini light-show. In between busting out a mean groove, we learned about the Ion Audio Party Rocker.

A literal party in a box, the $149 all-in-one portable speaker is crammed full of party-inducing features including inputs for mics and instruments such as a guitar. A crystal-like dome at the top delivered a myriad of colored lights. Flipping the switch to Beats mode, synced the colors up to the track's baseline for a somewhat hypnotic effect. Users have the ability to stream music from any Bluetooth device or plug it in using the Auxillary input. And in case you were wondering, the Party Rocker can also handle any and all karoake needs.

Ion Audio also offers a more professional iteration of the Party Rocker called the Job Rocker. Designed for heavy-duty worksites, the $199 Job Rocker, ditches the flashy lighting in favor of two AC adapter for charging tools. The orange speaker is outfitted with a pair of large steel handles wrapped in rubber for easy handling -- even with work gloves. The sides of the speaker have protective bumpers enabling it to withstand some abuse. A built-in battery gives the mobile powerhouse 50 hours of battery life. In addition to the Bluetooth capabilities of the Party Rocker, the Job Rocker can also play AM and FM Radio.

For a more compact listening experience, Ion Audio also offers the Clipster. This super-portable wireless speaker can clip on to a backpack or belt buckle thanks to its built-in clip. The Clipster can stream audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device. Available in a number of colors (red, black, lime green and light blue) the Clipster is priced at $29.99.