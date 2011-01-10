Illuminus T9 Tablet Packs Android UI Customizations Honeycomb Could Use

Yup, CES 2011 was full of Android tablets and now we're bringing you one more.

The Illuminus T9 caught our attention while we crossed the Las Vegas' Convention Center's massive show floor this weekend because of its 8.9-inch display and the allure of it's pure white chassis. In addition to a 1-GHz Cortex A8 CPU, 16GB or 32GB storage options, DLNA tech for streaming media to your television, 3G connectivity, an NFC radio, and a docking stand that offers HDMI output, the T9 also runs the Android 2.2 operating system with a few cool - though small - user interface tweaks that wouldn't look too bad sitting in Android's upcoming Honeycomb software.

One such feature, Glass Board, lets users hand-write notes on the display to make comments on a web browser page or save thoughts on a Word document. Active History Board gives Android fans instant access to recently-used applications by swiping over to the left-most homepage. Other graphic customizations include changes to the app menu/launcher and a music app that showcase album covers and better displays the music library. Check out the video and image gallery below.

Korean device maker Ubivelox plans to ship the Illuminus T9 running Android 2.3 to the U.S. in June. The 16GB and 32GB versions will cost $499 and $599 respectively. A 3G-enabled option will ship around September.