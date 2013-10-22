Apple Announces iLife App Updates: iPhoto, iMovie and GarageBand

Apple just announced updates to its iLife suite of apps including iPhoto, iMovie and GarageBand. All three apps have been redesigned for iOS 7's interface and 64-bit infrastructure to bring faster performance and seamless integration across devices. Better yet, all the apps are available for free with the purchase of any new Mac or iOS device, and updates are available today.

By optimizing for its 64-bit A7 CPU, Apple has made browsing photos on iPhoto smoother. The app's update also allows iPad users to create Photo Book albums on their tablets. With Photo Book on iPad, you can now move photos around or edit pages, upload to Apple's servers and order a print copy of your memories.

iMovie has also been completely redesigned to make sharing your videos easier on the cleaner iOS 7 interface. Now you don't have to create a project or edit a video before you can share it with your family and friends. If you wish to slow down, speed up or add picture-in-picture to your videos, you can now do so on your iPhone or iPad. iMovie was also redesigned for Mac with a new iMovie Theatre feature that provides a single place for all of your clips that can be synced with iCloud for use on other devices.

Popular music editing app GarageBand packs a ton of updates, including the new Drummer feature, which allows you to add drum tracks to your music. and choose the rhythm, intensity and type of drums you want to add. The new GarageBand on Mac brings a new look and sound library, giving more features to music makers everywhere.

The iLife apps are free for new device owners, adding even more value to that new iPhone, iPad or Macbook you're considering.