HTC Unveils Incredible S, Desire S, And Wildfire S Android Phones

Along with showing off a tablet and new Facebook-centric phones, HTC announced updates to three of its most popular phones worldwide-- the Desire, Incredible, and Wildfire. The new devices have all added the letter "S" to their moniker and have updated their design and specs accordingly.

First up is the HTC Incredible S, which features a 4-inch WVGA Super LCD screen, stereo surround sound, a 1 GHz Qualcomm processor, 768 MB of RAM, an 8 MP camera with dual LED flash, and a 1.3 MP front-facing camera. The Incredible S has a nifty feature that rotates the standard Android buttons depending on the screen orientation. The Incredible S will launch around the world in the second quarter of 2011, but, unlike the other two S phones announced today, it'll have Android 2.2 (Froyo) baked in instead of Android 2.3 (Gingerbread).

That brings us to the HTC Desire S, which keeps the 3.7-inch screen of the original Desire. The new Desire S is carved from a single block of aluminum and packs in a 1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8255 processor, and includes a new 1.3 MP front-facing camera. It keeps the same 5 MP camera of its predecessor, while upping the Android ante to Gingerbread. It will also be available in the second quarter of this year.

Also available at that time will be the HTC Wildfire S, a lower-end phone that's one of HTC's smallest phones ever and features a 3.2-inch HVGA display. Priced to be affordable for the masses, the Wildfire S will have Android 2.3 baked in, a 5 MP camera, and will come in a variety of hues.