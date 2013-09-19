How to Disable Parallax Wallpapers in iOS 7

The new Parallax Effect feature included in Apple's iOS 7 may give your boring old wallpapers a new look, but some users can find the artificial 3D effect disorienting. There's also the matter of battery drain caused by your feature unnecessarily taxing your iPhone or iPad's CPU as it calculates your device's orientation and determines how to properly manipulate your wallpaper to create a 3D effect.

Want to disable Parallax? Simply follow these easy steps and your desktop will be back to normal in no time:

MORE: iOS 7: Full Review

1. Open the Settings app and select Accessibility from the General tab.

2. Toggle off Reduce Motion.

3. Exit to the home screen and the Parallax Effect feature will be disabled.