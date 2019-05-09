How to Pin Your Web Pages to Windows 8's Start Screen

Checking out our favorite websites have become part of our daily routines, like taking out the trash or checking the mail (physical or electronic). Windows 8 allows you to pin your favorite sites to its Start Screen, giving each its own tile which serves as a shortcut directly to the web page.

To create tiles for your favorite sites in Windows 8:

1. Navigate to a page that you want to create a tile for.

2. Right-click or swipe up to open the App Bar.

3. Click Pin site.

4. Click Pin to Start.

5. Click the Pin to Start button to create the tile.

And for those on Windows 10, check out our guide that walks you through a similar process: how to create website shortcuts on your desktop with Chrome.