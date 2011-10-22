How to Add Website Shortcuts to the BlackBerry PlayBook's Home Screen

Adding a shortcut for your favorite sites is more convenient than opening the browser and opening the bookmarks folder every time you want to check your balance or get the latest headlines.
To add website shortcuts to your home screen
- Open the PlayBook browser and go to the web page which you want to set a shortcut for.
- Tap the star icon with the plus sign next to it. (It should be the third icon to the right of the address bar.)
- Select the Add to Home Screen option. Your new shortcut should appear in the PlayBook’s app drawer under the All section.