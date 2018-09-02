How to Hide a Recovery Partition (or Any Disk) in Windows 10

Any disk connected to your PC (whether removeable or integrated) shows up in the disk management tools, and typically Explorer and other desktop applications. Today, we’re going to hide a partition (or entire disk) for those times you’d rather keep sensitive files out of the prying eyes of casual users who may access your laptop (or desktop). It’ll still be visible in certain tools, like Disk Management, but won’t appear in Explorer or various other programs that might display it.

And if you change your mind later, you can always make it visible again.