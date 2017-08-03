Get a Kindle Paperwhite for Just $90

For most users, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best eReader in Amazon's lineup offering the perfect balance of features and price. It supports all of the latest updates to the Kindle OS, packs built-in LED lighting for nighttime reading, and it features an excellent, high-resolution 300 ppi screen.

However, now that Prime Day is a distant memory and the next holiday is still weeks away, there aren't many options if you're looking for a Paperwhite on the cheap.

Buy Refurbished Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon.com

Fortunately, you can get a refurbished Paperwhite for $89.99. That's $30 off its regular price and it ties Amazon's Prime Day price for the Paperwhite.

The tablet has a soft-touch, matte-black exterior that surrounds the six-inch E Ink screen. It's a clean, simple device that weighs 7.2 ounces. Its interface is intuitive and it gives you access to a massive selection of e-books, exclusive Kindle titles, and freebies.

It also comes with the same one-year warranty you'd get if you purchased a new Kindle.

Alternatively, if you're a student with a Prime Student account you can get a new Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99. Even if you don't have Prime, you can sign up for a free 6-month trial to access the exclusive student deal.