Waste Time At Work with Solitaire and Tic-Tac-Toe in Google Search

Look, it's Friday, I get that you're wasting away the hours until the weekend. Luckily for you, Google has built Solitaire and Tic-Tac-Toe straight into Google search. Wasting time has never been easier. Thank God for the internet.

All you have to do is go to Google and search for "Solitaire" or "Tic-Tac-Toe" (with or without the dashes) and the game will appear above the top result.

Tic-Tac-Toe plays exactly as you would expect, while Solitaire offers an easy mode, in which you can cycle through the pile one card at a time, and a hard mode, which shows the standard three cards at a time. Both games work in Google search on mobile as well as the desktop, and I would argue it's the best Solitaire app on a phone.

No one at Laptop Mag has beat Solitaire yet (and some of us have spent more time trying than we care to admit), so please let us know if there's an animation similar to the famed shuffle from older versions of Windows.

Don't tell my boss.