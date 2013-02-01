Google Glass Hits the FCC with New Sound Conduction Elements

The future's so bright, Google's gotta wear shades. Google Glass Explorer glasses to be exact. Google's Project Glass made its debut at Google I/O last year and was available for developers to preorder at $1500 a pair. That's a lot of cash for a promise, but thankfully it's one that Google is making good on.

The sharp eyes at Engadget noticed that an FCC filing for Google's wearable computer came through the other day, meaning it might not be long before the Glass Explorer Edition makes its formal debut. The patent filing includes specifications for a Broadcom 2.4GHz 802.11b/g wireless chip with a side of Bluetooth 4.0 + LE capability.

The patent also mentions a vibrating element that transmits audio to a user's head. This is likely a bone conduction hearing device which Google also filed a patent for recently, which would allow the wearer to receive sound from the glasses without blocking out noise from the user's surroundings. Sound fidelity through bone conduction typical isn't great, but it's excellent for helping the user stay aware of his surroundings while still receiving audio information.

We can't wait to get our hands (and eyes) on a pair of Glass Explorers. Hopefully that will come when this year's Google I/O conference happens in May. Until then, this video demo of Project Glass from last year's Google I/O will have to suffice.

via Engadget