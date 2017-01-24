Google Announces Two New Touch Chromebooks for Education

Chromebooks are cheap and easy to use, so it's no surprise schools have taken to them in droves. Google for Education has announced two new models: the Asus Chromebook C213 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. Both laptops are convertible 2-in-1s with touch screens and styli.
Both will also have USB Type-C ports, which will make them compatible with upcoming peripherals and make them easier to charge. The two laptops will also have rear cameras to take photos and videos more easily.
The laptops should both be available in the Spring and will work with Android apps, including the six Adobe Creative Cloud apps the company announced today.