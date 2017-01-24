Adobe's Creative Cloud Android Apps Coming to Chromebooks

Now that we know that every upcoming Chromebook will run Android apps, Adobe today announced that it will release six free apps from its Android Creative Cloud for Chromebooks.

Those apps are Photoshop Mix, Photoshop Sketch, Comp CC, Lightroom mobile, Illustrator Draw and Creative Cloud Mobile. It's not the same as using a full desktop app (they are meant for Android, after all), but they're far more powerful than what had previously been available on Chromebooks.

You don't need to wait for a new Chromebook, though. Android apps are already available on the Asus Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R 11 and Google Chromebook Pixel.

This will likely be a lot easier than using third-party software to install Windows apps on Chromebooks or trying to stream a full version of Photoshop through Adobe's education initiative. But if you want a full version of Photoshop, that's still the way to go.

