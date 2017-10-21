Help Me, Laptop! I Need a Good, Cheap Chromebook

Chromebooks — the laptops that run Google's minimalist Chrome OS instead of Windows 10 or macOS — carry a certain allure with their lower prices, automatic updates and simple interface. But all of a sudden, there are Chromebook models with much higher prices, including Google's new $999 Pixelbook.

Forum user kaiowolf asks, "I already have a PC, but I was thinking of getting a Chromebook for everyday life, just to watch videos, browse the internet, or write documents up. I would like a touch screen and I could spend up to $270. The recent Asus Chromebook caught my eye, but it's around $460. Can anyone recommend a good one?"

We're glad you asked, kaiowolf, as you've got plenty of options. The first is the $223 Lenovo N22 Chromebook, an 11.6-inch laptop. In addition to fitting within your budget and packing that touch interface you're looking for, it's built for durability, and its battery lasts more than 10 hours on a charge.

But also consider the $220 Asus Chromebook C202SA, a durable 11.6-inch notebook with one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever seen in a Chromebook. In other words, it's pretty much made to support all the writing you need to do. It just doesn't have that touch screen you wanted, and its display isn't as colorful.

If you don't need a touch screen, though — since it will come in handy mostly for using Android apps on your Chromebook — also consider the more affordable $187 Samsung Chromebook 3. Its 259-nit display is brighter than those in other models. (The Lenovo N22 Chromebook goes up to 254 nits, while the Asus Chromebook C202SA reaches 250 nits.). That brightness allows for better viewing angles, with clear colors at 45 degrees to the left and right.

Credit: Laptop Mag

Chromebook Guide