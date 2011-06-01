Gigabyte Announces Slew of New Laptops, Portable devices at Computex 2011

Hardware manufacturer Gigabyte made news at Computex 2011, the glitzy Taiwanese computer trade show. The company has unveiled multiple new mobile products including a line of P2532 multimedia notebooks, a S1080 tablet and a host of devices with interesting convertible designs.

The P2532 notebook will have a 15.6-inch display, a quad-core Intel Core i72630QM CPU with clock speeds ranging from 2.0 to 2.9 GHz. Graphics are provided by an Nvidia GeForce GT550M GPU with 2GB of dedicated RAM. To save on power, Optimus technology, which switches between discrete and integrated graphics, is on board as well.

Other variations of the laptop will be offered. These include the P2532V that comes equipped with Nvidia's 3D vision technology. The P2532N will boast a sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution screen with LED back light. Clearly engineered for movie watching and gaming, the P2532N will sport not two but four speakers plus a subwoofer with THX TruStudio Pro audo enhancements.

The S1080 tablet is expected to run Microsoft Windows 7, feature a 10.1-inch capacitive touch screen, Intel Atom N570 CPU, and a large 320GB hard drive. Other goodies include USB 3.0, a 1.3 megapixel Webcam, and Bluetooth 3.0.

Besides these machines, Gigabyte showed off the Booktop T1125P, a device it calls "the world's first 3-in-1 computer" which looks to be an 11.6-inch tablet and docking station combo. Also taking the docking station approach is the Booktop M2432 laptop. The company's Q2432 and Q2532 notebooks are targeted at the everyday user, while the T1005 will be Gigabyte's latest convertible tablet product. For more on the new devices announced be sure to check out Gigabyte's Computex 2011 press release.