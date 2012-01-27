Former Palm CEO Jon Rubinstein Leaves HP

AllThingsD just reported that Jon Rubinstein, ex-Apple executive and former Palm CEO, has left HP. The move isn't entirely unexpected, given that Rubinstein left HP's Palm unit last summer to take on a more minor role at HP's Personal Systems Group.

Rubinstein's departure comes after a 24-month commitment to stay at the company after it acquired Palm. HP spokeswoman Mylene Mangalidan has reportedly said, "Jon has fulfilled his commitment and we wish him well."

When he was still at Apple, Rubinstein spearheaded the development of the iconic iPod music player.

via AllThingsD