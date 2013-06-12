E3 Day 2: Top 5 Stories

E3 is one of the biggest gaming conventions in the world, and a prime opportunity for companies to premiere their latest software and console technology. While Day 1 was all about the big next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony (and the big-name games that will define their success), Day 2 included previews of casual games from Konami and new hardware to use while gaming on PCs and consoles alike. Check out what you missed during the second day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

'Halo' Goes Mobile with 'Spartan Assault' for Windows 8

Microsoft wants to give its Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 tablets some gaming clout, and it hopes to do it by bringing a new game in the smash hit "Halo" series to mobile.“Spartan Assault” is a top-down shooter that sees players take control of either Spartan Davis or Commander Sarah Palmer as you battle through five campaigns with five missions each. You control your character using on-screen touch controls, though there are no faux joysticks here. Instead, we maneuvered by moving our left thumb around the screen and fired our weapons by swiping and holding in the direction we wanted to shoot.

VIDEO:Hands-On With Microsoft’s ‘Halo: Spartan Assault’ for Windows 8

Konami Debuts Four New iOS Games for 2013

Konami's newly announced social/mobile games include “Domo Jump,” “MLB Live Challenge,” “Casino League: Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Slot Revolution: Hero’s Journey.” Each of which are are free-to-play and will offer in-game purchases to keep players tapping along.

VIDEO:Konami's New iOS Lineup is Fun, Engaging

PDP Afterglow Prismatic Wireless Headset

PDP unveiled its latest creation — the Afterglow Prismatic Wireless Dolby 5.1 Wireless headset, a pair of gaming cans that need no wires. A refresh of last year’s model, these $179 headphones are packing Dolby 5.1 surround sound technology for a crazy immersive gaming experience. The headset is universal which means it works with your PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Electonric Arts: 11 Anticipated Next-Gen Games

EA is more than sports titles, and the company proved it during its E3 press conference by showing off an impressive cache of games spanning many different genres--from racing titles like "Need for Speed: Rvials" to first-person shooter "Battlefield 4" and the RPG "DragonAge: Inquisition".

Mario Sports a Cat Suit In 'Super Mario 3D World' for the Wii U

We had a chance to go hands-on with Nintendo's hotly anticipated Mario game, "Super Mario 3D World" for the Wii U.New gameplay elements include a cat suit that gives Mario and his cohorts the abilities to climb walls and perform special attacks, as well as a rideable sea monster which looks like a cross between Yoshi and an orange Loch Ness Monster.

VIDEO: Hands-on With ‘Super Mario 3D World’: The Plumbers Are Back