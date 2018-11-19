Killer Black Friday Deal: Snag a Dell Chromebook for $129

Update Nov. 2019: Make sure to follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best holiday sales.

Dell's excellent cheap Chromebook just got even cheaper. The company has kicked off Black Friday early, allowing you to snag the Inspiron Chromebook 11 for its lowest-ever price of just $129.

That inviting price tag gets you a slick, drop-resistant and spill-resistant laptop that's especially good for kids and students. The Dell Chromebook 11's Intel Celeron N3060 processor and 4GB of RAM deliver plenty of power for getting homework done and playing basic Chromebook games, and its sharp 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display makes a good companion for studying or watching Netflix.

Like all Chromebooks, the Inspiron Chromebook 11 is powered by Google's Chrome OS, a web-based, easy to use operating system that packs all of the essentials for getting work done without unnecessary bloat (or fear of getting viruses).

