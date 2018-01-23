How to Change the Screen Resolution of a Chromebook

Just because a laptop arrives with a specific display resolution that doesn't mean you need to keep it that way. Now that Chromebooks now getting ultra-high-res quad-HD displays, it's as good a time as ever to find the slightly secret menu for adjusting resolutions.

Once you know how to change this setting, you'll be able to maximize your screen space. Increase resolution size to see more at the same time, or lower it to make text larger and easier to read.

1. Click the time, Wi-Fi, power and avatar icon box in the bottom corner. But not the notification count box.

2. Select the Settings icon.

3. Type Display in the search field.

4. Click Displays.

5. Drag the slider to the left or right. Moving it to the left decreases resolution, and dragging it to the right increases resolution.

You've changed your Chromebook's resolution size! Looks nice, doesn't it?

Chromebook Guide