Best Laptop Bags for Men 2020

Finding the right men’s laptop bag can be a daunting task. One quick Google search can send you down a rabbit hole of terrible choices. Since every guy has his own preference, whether it’s carrying their laptop in a modern briefcase or youthfully slinging it over their shoulder via backpack, you’ll want to start by identifying your needs, then seek out a laptop bag that can meet all of them.

Lucky for you, we’ve already done the heavy lifting of finding bags that offer the most style and functionality for your money. This should save you plenty of money and research time in the process. You’re welcome!

Those with some coin to spare will find our No. 1 option, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger, a worthy investment due to its customizable fit and convenient storage. Others who want more performance for a less premium can find incredible value in the runner-up Modoker Vintage, which combines durable aesthetics with portable charging features. The options are endless.

Whether you’re a backpacking student or mobile professional, these best-selling men’s laptop bags will protect your machine during your travels, regardless of your lifestyle.

The best men’s laptop bag overall

Size: 16.9 x 7.1 x 11.8 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds | Max capacity: 14 liters - 18 liters | Available colors: 2

Maglatch clasp system

Chic and simple design

Customizable storage dividers

Zippered laptop sleeve

Expensive

Not 100% waterproof

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger is well worth its high price tag when factoring in serviceability and style. It’s spacious enough to carry your MacBook Pro, a mirrorless camera, and multiple lenses, no matter what size bag you choose: 13 or 15 inches. The adjustable strap provides relief for restless shoulders after a long day at the office. While the 500D Kodra exterior isn’t fully waterproof, its wax coating helps raindrops bead up and run off the bag. But can we talk about its signature feature, the Maglatch, for a second? It’s fantastic, allowing for seamless one-handed access to valuables, while automatically fastening itself to the front flap by connecting to series of metal catches. This results in a tight, secure fit that ensures nothing slips out.

Read our full Peak Design Everyday Messenger review.

2. Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

The best men’s laptop bag value

Size: 11.8 x 5.1 x 16.5 inches | Weight: 1.4 pounds | Max capacity: 25 liters | Available colors: 2

Great build quality

Ridiculously inexpensive

Ideal for college students and professionals who travel light

External USB port for portable charging

Inside compartment doesn’t fit much

Too many small pockets

A clean design, durable fabric and travel-minded dimensions come together to create the Modoker Laptop Backpack. High quality 600D nylon and well-padded shoulder straps ensure comfort throughout the day whether you're heading out for school, work or the airport. An external USB port offers a convenient on-the-go solution for charging devices. Holding laptops up to 15.6 inches, this bag has six compartments that store daily items from keys to large textbooks. The two additional side pockets add extra room to carry a combination of accessories such as a water bottle and tiny umbrella.

3. Herschel Grade Mid-Volume Messenger Bag

The best everyday laptop bag

Size: 10 x 11 x 5.5 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Max capacity: 12 liters | Available colors: 13

Herschel craftsmanship

Accommodating space

Commuter-friendly design

Enticing color options

Velcro closure sticks to everything

Not recommended for junk hoarders

Don't want to spend a fortune on a bag for the sole purpose of holding all of your daily items? We get it. For a basic messenger bag that looks great, can carry everything you need it to, and costs less than $50, the Herschel Grade Mid-Volume Messenger is a steal. The interior is roomy enough to toss your laptop, charger, and some noise-cancelling headphones in there, while the reinforced carrying handle presents a secondary carrying method when you want to give those tired shoulders a breather. Herschel sells the bag in 13 appealing colorways, including Highlight/Black, Night Camo, Quiet Shade Plaid, and Woodland Camo just to name a few.

4. Solo NY Bryant Rolling Laptop Bag

A sophisticated rolling bag for travelers

Size: 14.75 x 17 x 8.75 inches | Weight: 6.4 pounds | Max capacity: N/A | Available colors: 2

Clean, professional design

Generously spacious

More compact than other rolling bags

Five-year warranty

Handle mechanism wears down quickly

Partitions are limited

Sleek, simple, and practical, the Solo Bryant is a stellar option for road warriors who want space and organization in a durable (and rolling) package. Granted, the bag isn’t fully loaded with compartments or partitions like other models in the category, but it still provides a reasonable amount of space to protect a 17.3-inch laptop and tablets. There’s a second zippered accordion file compartment to store bulky files, along with a front organizer compartment with a few pockets for EDC items. It’s also one of the more travel-friendly rollers, thanks to a telescoping handle that retracts with the push of a button and easy glide wheels that make racing to your gate a breeze.

5. Rains Men's Backpack

A fashionable stowaway for casual backpackers

Size: 20 x 12.25 x 4.75 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Max capacity: 13 liters | Available colors: 9

Attractive and petite design

Waterproof with weather-resistant hardware

Effective closure system

As comfy and lightweight as they come

Very little space for extra items

Thin straps won’t survive heavy loads

If all you want is a sleek backpack that can fit your MacBook Air, charging cables, and a PB&J sandwich, feast your eyes on this scene-stealer. The Rains Backpack is made from a smooth-textured vinyl material that looks sexy and is 100% waterproof, meaning it’ll survive heavy downpour on those days you forget to pack an umbrella. More impressive is the bag’s safety system, which uses a combination of magnetic closings and carabiner details that make it extremely difficult for thieves to reach in and grab items. If you think it looks good in black, then you need to check out the other bold colors like Charcoal, Red, True Blue, and Yellow.

6. Peak Design Everyday Backpack

Targeted towards digital nomads

Size: 18 x 6.8 x 12 inches | Weight: 4 pounds | Max capacity: 20 liters | Available colors: 4

One of the best camera bags available

Modular strap system

Waterproof canvas shell

Easy-to-access compartments

Big and bulky

Not something you’ll want to carry daily

Here is another awesome camera bag that doubles as a heavy-duty laptop bag. Peak Design loaded the Everyday Backpack with plenty of storage and padding to guarantee the safety of all of your electronics. It’s large enough to store a DSLR with some extra accessories as well as your laptop, making it easier for shutterbugs to snap and edit their photos on the go. Then there’s the dual-sided compartment design that provides better organization and instant access to devices. Build quality is durable with waterproof aesthetics that protect and preserve the bag’s appearance. We’re also big fans of the magnetic latch that shuts tightly.

7. Victorinox Architecture Urban Brunswick

Practical and professional

Size: 5 x 17.5 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 3.09 pounds | Max capcity: 18 liters | Available color: 1

Swiss Tracker Bag Tracking

Business-class design

Two large zippered pockets

Genuine Napa leather accents

Not suited for 17” laptops

Shoulder strap occasionally loosens up

The Victorinox Architecture Urban Brunswick Laptop is one of the more sophisticated (and sturdy) briefcases that blends function, form, and fashion superbly. Design-wise, it’s minimal, yet stylish, and pairs perfectly with business outfits. The Victorinox emblem sitting handsomely on the front is basically a stamp of approval for superior quality. There’s a secured zipper pocket that can hold a large laptop or tablet (e.g. iPad Pro 11-inch), depending on your preference. Organizational pockets create room to store other small electronics and utensils too. Most importantly, it features the company’s patented Swiss Tracker Bag Tracking technology, which lets the company locate your misplaced bag after giving customer service your unique ID number.

8. Korin Design ClickPack Pro

A super-durable backpack with smarts

Size: 17.7 x 11.8 x 6.3 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Max capacity: 18 liters | Available color: 1

Triple anti-theft protection

Reliably sturdy

Five sizeable compartments

Built-in USB charging port

Pricey

Uninspired design

What the Korin Design ClickPack Pro lacks in looks, it certainly makes up for in compelling features. Let’s start with the triple anti-theft protection system that takes every critical measure to thwart thieves from stealing your bag. This consists of a retractable metal wire lock, TSA-approved lock, and a YKK double layer, explosion-proof zipper. You get the picture. It also has RFID magnetic strips built into the bag to keep your credit cards safe from hackers, plus a USB-charging port to charge external devices. Lastly, the bag has five storage compartments to put away your laptop and other knick-knacks.

9. NEWHEY Leather Messenger Bag

Roomy and ruggedly handsome

Size: 15.6 x 4.3 x 11 inches | Weight: 2.73 pounds | Max capacity: N/A | Available colors: 2

Sturdy, waterproof design

Padded laptop sleeve

Premium cowhide horse leather in two colors

Detachable wide shoulder strap

Magnetic latch isn’t very secure

No outside pockets

A waxed canvas and genuine leather trim give this bag a bold two-tone design that will catch eyes all over the world. It’s decently large and has a padded laptop sleeve to fit a 15.6'' MacBook Pro, along with dividers on the inside to better organize your portable electronics and paperwork. Granted it’s disappointing that there are no pockets on the outside, the magnetic latch opens easily enough for you to reach into the bag for what you need. The genuine cowhide horse leather also develops a nice patina over time to give bag a unique look.

10. Kenneth Cole Reaction Brooklyn Commuter

An elegant backpack for trendsetters

Size: 18 x 14 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds | Max capacity: 29.4 liters | Available colors: 3

There’s nothing wrong with flaunting a designer brand every now and then, but just because this backpack bears the Kenneth Cole logo doesn't mean its attributes are skin deep. The Brooklyn Commuter comes equipped with RFID protection and EZ-Scan technology, which allows users to pass through airport security checkpoints without having to take out their laptops. All of the compartments you could ask for are here, including a 17-inch laptop slot, padded top pocket for sunglasses, and front slot with a mesh zipper pocket. No matter what color you choose – Black, Charcoal or Navy – expect to look fresh carrying it around everywhere.