Best laptop backpacks for students in 2020

The best laptop backpacks for students have easily adjustable straps, a ventilated back and plenty of compartments, as well as water-resistant fabric.

The bag also needs to protect a laptop and have space for peripherals, like chargers, external webcams and power adapters. But it can't be ignored that your backpack is as much a fashion statement as it is practical.

We've scoured the internet and compiled a list of the best laptop backpacks for students. We're expert reviewers who spend our days experimenting with everything from the Apple AirPods Pro to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (a gaming laptop with a shockingly long battery life). So we know a thing or too on what's hot and what's not. Whether you're a student with a new college laptop or hauling around a company-issued business laptop, these are the bags you'll want protecting your tech. And if you're looking beyond a backpack to carry around your PC, then check out our best laptop bag page.

What is the best laptop backpack for students?

The best laptop backpack is the North Face Recon Backpack, which has a well-earned five-star rating on Amazon. The North Face Recon Backpack features a dedicated, highly protective laptop compartment that can snugly store any laptop that is 15 inches or smaller. There's also a large main compartment for books and binders. Athletic types would love to know that there's also a 360-degree reflective bike-light loop as well as water bottle tabs.

Another attractive feature of the North Face Recon Backpack is the quick-access pocket created to easily grab your phone when you need it.

North Face is a popular brand for backpacks, but this isn't the only brand that makes fantastic laptop backpacks that you'll love. JanSport, Nike, Under Armour and more have created some of our favorite laptop backpacks. Check out our list below to see other top-notch laptop backpack choices.

The best laptop backpacks for students you can buy today

1. JanSport Right Pack Backpack

The classic backpack

This iconic JanSport backpack comes in more colors than Skittles, plus it holds almost anything. There is a front stash pocket for school supplies, tech accessories and important documents along with a utility pocket for keeping organized. The suede leather bottom adds some visual flair while padded shoulder straps will make sure your arms don't fall off carrying heavy books. This icon is unquestionably one of the best laptop backpacks for students.

2. Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack

Hip and practical

Another classic, the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage backpack has a timeless, refined design. It's also practical, featuring a slot big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop and another front pocket for smaller items, like keys, supplies or electronics. If you're not a fan the traditional black-and-brown color scheme, there are dozens of other options that are sure to fit your personality.

3. Nike Heritage Backpack

A great backpack for athletes

Elegant, classy, iconic: The Nike Heritage Backpack is the best laptop backpack for Nike fans. But don't mistake the Heritage for an easy way to spread the Nike brand --- this is one well-equipped backpack. An internal laptop sleeve holds up to a 15-inch laptop and front zippered pockets are great for storing pens, pencils and electronics. The bag's shoulder straps and back panel are padded, so your body won't feel sore on your way back home from a long day of school. The Heritage also makes for a great sports bag because of its heavy-duty polyester material.

4. Fjallraven Kanken

Simple and stylish

If you're into the latest fashion trends, then you need Fjallraven's Kanken backpack. Sporting the same iconic design since 1978, this simple, elegant bag is as practical as it is pretty. A large main compartment, front zippered space and two open side pockets give you plenty of room to store textbooks and personal items, and the backpack's Vinylon F material is dirt-resistant, water-resistant and easy to clean.

5. Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack

A classic bag for athletes

Adidas and Nike might get a lot of love, but don't sleep on Under Armour. The Hustle 4.0 is one of the best backpacks, with an average of 4.7 stars after 280 user reviews. Why do people love it so much? Partly because of its unique water-resistant finish and also because of its excellent range of compartments.

6. North Face Recon

The best backpack for indoors and outdoors

It's weird to call a backpack legendary, but if there's one that fits that description it would be the North Face Recon. Before you scoff at the brand for being the status symbol that it is, it's important to give credit where it's due. North Face makes excellent products ---and the Recon is a relatively affordable, high-quality bag that comes with tons of convenient features. Those include a large compartment with a padded laptop sleeve, some breathable shoulder straps and a front mesh pocket for storing smaller items.

7. Everki Titan Backpack

The best backpack for gamers

If money isn't an issue and you want the biggest, baddest backpack for your massive gaming laptop, then there's only one bag in town that will fit your needs: the Everki Titan. This backpack's exhaustive list of features starts with a checkpoint-friendly design, which makes getting through TSA as stress-free as possible. Other additions include a detached accessories pouch, high-contrast orange trim, large zipper and a media player outlet. Oh, and the Titan lives up to its name with a padded sleeve that can hold an 18.4-inch laptop.

How to choose the best laptop backpack for students

There are so many types of student laptop backpacks out there, so to make your shopping a little it easier, it's a good idea to narrow down your options to backpacks that fit your needs. There are several super-important aspects of a laptop backpack you must take into consideration before buying, including size, compartments and innovative designs somehow manage to maximize space while maintaining student-friendly dimensions.

Size: If you're going to purchase a laptop backpack, you're going to have to make sure that your laptop can fit into your chosen backpack of course. You should measure your laptop's width (from left to right) and depth (from the hinge to the lip). When sifting through the internet for a laptop backpack, you'll have to make sure that the backpack is at least an inch longer than your laptop's width, since laptops tend to sit vertically in laptop backpacks. You should also make sure the backpack is wide enough to fit your laptop's depth.

Compartments: Compartments are were laptop backpack makers get creative and design bags that fit certain consumers. If you tend to have a lot of small knickknacks for school, then it's best that you opt for a laptop backpack with a lot of fun hidden pockets and pouches.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for a backpack that has a compartment that can keep your papers and folders safely tucked away.

Useful features: The number one thing I look for in a laptop backpack is a USB charging port in case my phone decides to run out of juice, and I don't want to have to deal with outlet hoggers at school. Premium laptops backpacks tend to offer useful features that will make your commute to and from school a lot easier.

Durability: You should also keep in mind the fabric and material of your backpack. If you live a rainy, foggy climate, for example, you may want to purchase a water-resistant backpack.

Comfort: If you're looking for a laptop backpack for school, you're going to want to choose something that is comfortable on your shoulders and doesn't put too much unnecessary, additional weight on your back. Look for laptop backpacks with well-padded shoulder straps and pay attention to the weight of the bag when it doesn't have any contents inside of it.